Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Increases By 129.8%

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the December 15th total of 665,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 619,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 254,503 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 239,799 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 168,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 991,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

