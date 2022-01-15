Short Interest in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Drops By 82.0%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MLAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 34,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAC. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 714,650 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 505,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,971 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 765.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 263,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

