Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Decreases By 51.9%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MRBK opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. Meridian has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $228.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 147.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 68,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

