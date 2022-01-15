Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Decreases By 51.9%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MRBK opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. Meridian has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $228.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 147.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 68,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
