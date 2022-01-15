Short Interest in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Decreases By 66.7%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGC remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Friday. 1,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.29.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,682,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.