Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Drops By 74.3%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLCLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oriental Land in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 407. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.