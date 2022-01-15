Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Rises By 540.3%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a growth of 540.3% from the December 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.98. 306,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,281. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

