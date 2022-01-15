Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Drops By 50.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PGUCY opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
