Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Drops By 50.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PGUCY opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.