Short Interest in Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Grows By 6,500.0%

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PCMC opened at $0.13 on Friday. Public Company Management has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Public Company Management Company Profile

Public Co Management Corp. engages in the provision of business solutions. It offers advisory services and educational materials for U.S. capital markets. The company was founded on October 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

