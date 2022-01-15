Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Drops By 94.9%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBRF remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Friday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
