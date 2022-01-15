Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Drops By 94.9%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBRF remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Friday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

