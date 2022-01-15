Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Rises By 365.4%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 365.4% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth $293,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

