Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Declines By 80.3%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMMYY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

