Short Interest in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Grows By 131.0%

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.