Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Grows By 600.0%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BDVSY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

