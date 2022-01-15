Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Drops By 77.8%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRCW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,014. Crypto has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

Get Crypto alerts:

About Crypto

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.