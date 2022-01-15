Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Drops By 77.8%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CRCW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,014. Crypto has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.
