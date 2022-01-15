Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Expands By 206.9%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 206.9% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $279.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Westaim has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Westaim had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 296.80%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.