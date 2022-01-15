Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Drops By 62.6%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMICY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Trend Micro stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.31. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 18.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

