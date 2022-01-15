Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Declines By 71.4%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter.

WINC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

