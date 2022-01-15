Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Declines By 71.4%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.
WINC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
