Short Interest in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Drops By 73.4%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodside Petroleum has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.47.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.