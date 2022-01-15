Showcase 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $48,723.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $126,541.82 and $48,723.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00064686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.39 or 0.07680398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,549.25 or 0.99712919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars.

