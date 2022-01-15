Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of SIFY opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

