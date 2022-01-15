SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SSU opened at $8.45 on Thursday. SIGNA Sports United has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of SIGNA Sports United at the end of the most recent quarter.

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

