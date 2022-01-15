Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post sales of $26.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.80 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $21.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $99.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $100.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.36 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $142.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

SILK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

SILK stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $36.09. 393,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,258. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $593,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,282. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.