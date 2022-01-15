SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBOW. Truist dropped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE SBOW opened at $24.34 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.62. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

