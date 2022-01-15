SingularityNET Price Hits $0.18 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $157.13 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00059623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

