Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 113.7% in December

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BLCN opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

