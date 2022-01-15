SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.34. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter.
About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.