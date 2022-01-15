SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.34. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,679 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

