Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 10,648 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA opened at $215.11 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.72 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 116.62%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.