Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.92.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $473.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.87 and a 200 day moving average of $507.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.