Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

