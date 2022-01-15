Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 5,385 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,027 shares of company stock valued at $21,129,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

