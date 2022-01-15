Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 101,911 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,911 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLNG stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.