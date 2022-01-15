Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 26,300 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DECK opened at $323.82 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $276.70 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

