Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in December

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 968. Skanska AB has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

