Skba Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

