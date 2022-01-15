SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 401,929 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.15.

SKIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,039,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

