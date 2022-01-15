SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of SOC Telemed stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.04. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,298 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,006,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOC Telemed (TLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.