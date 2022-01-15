Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells £20,358.70 in Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.95), for a total transaction of £20,358.70 ($27,634.99).

SOLI opened at GBX 1,235 ($16.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The company has a market cap of £105.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. Solid State plc has a 52-week low of GBX 630 ($8.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,419 ($19.26). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,224.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,091.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Solid State’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

