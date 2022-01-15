SOLVE Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.47 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $51.47 million and $904,165.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00116492 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000850 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

