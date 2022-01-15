Sonar Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Sonar has a total market cap of $13.46 million and $139,710.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.02 or 0.07701088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.17 or 0.99878582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

