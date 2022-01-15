SouthState Corp Buys 140 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

SUB opened at $106.82 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.79 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

