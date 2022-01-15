SouthState Corp Invests $109,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

