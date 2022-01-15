SouthState Corp Invests $161,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.79 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55.

