SouthState Corp Invests $88,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after buying an additional 1,017,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 567,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fluor by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,660,000 after acquiring an additional 333,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.