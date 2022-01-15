SouthState Corp Makes New $66,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.