SouthState Corp Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134,944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295,528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

