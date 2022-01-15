SouthState Corp Purchases Shares of 650 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 624,194 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.91 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

