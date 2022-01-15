SouthState Corp Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.20.

Shares of PYPL opened at $178.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.