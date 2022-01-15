Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Neutral

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -916.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

