SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.