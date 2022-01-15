SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,011,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

